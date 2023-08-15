EDEN, N.C. (WGHP) — One of two men wanted in a shooting is now charged with murder after the victim’s death, according to Eden police.

William Cordero Lindsey, 35, has been charged with first-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a felon and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

Charges against Kwes Keen, which include possession of a firearm by a felon and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, were unchanged.

On Wednesday around 10:45 p.m., Eden officers were told about multiple gunshots at the J-Mart at 904 Virginia Ave., according to an Eden Police Department news release.

Top to bottom: 32-year-old Kwes Lashad Keen and 35-year-old William Cordero Lindsey mugshots (Eden Police Department)

Arriving officers found evidence of a shooting in the parking lot. However, no suspects or victims were at the scene.

Investigators learned two people involved in the incident were shot, and they were at a hospital.

EPD detectives responded, and witnesses on the scene reported seeing two people fighting which led to shots being fired.

Surveillance cameras in the area captured the incident, and investigators were able to identify the people involved.

Lindsey and Keen were identified as the two people fighting who fired shots.

One of the victims, 33-year-old Derek Hairston, of Eden, died at about 1 a.m. on Sunday. The other, 28-year-old Sierra Carter, was charged as a conspirator and apprehended.

Anyone with information concerning this incident or the whereabouts of Kwes Keen or William Lindsey are asked to contact Detective Robbie Deel or Lieutenant Andrew Kenyi at (336) 623-9755 (24hr) or (336) 623-9240 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Anyone wishing to provide information and remain anonymous is asked to call Rockingham County Crimestoppers at (336) 349-9683.