FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A $1 million ticket won in the New Year’s Eve Mega Millions drawing expires soon, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

The winning numbers for the drawing were: 2-5-30-46-61-8.

The ticket expires on Thursday, June 30.

The winner bought the ticket at the Circle K on Williams Road in Lewisville.

“We want to spread the word about this prize in hopes of finding the winner before the ticket expires,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the lottery. “Sometimes people leave their tickets in a nightstand, the glove compartment of their cars and trucks or tucked away in a wallet. Check any Mega Millions tickets you have to see if you have the one from this drawing that won a $1 million prize.”

