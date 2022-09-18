ELON, N.C. (WGHP) — Two men are in the hospital following a shooting in Elon on Saturday night, according to the Elon Police Department.

At 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, officers came to the 900 block of East Haggard Avenue after getting reports of a shooting in the area.

At the scene, police discovered two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were taken to local trauma centers and are currently receiving treatment.

Police say that one of the victims was shot in the face and is currently listed in stable condition and the other victim was shot in the chest and is currently in critical condition.

Investigators believe that the shooting was between both men and that there is not a suspect at-large.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

We ask you to call the Elon Police Department at (336) 584-1301 with any information or if you wish to remain anonymous please call the Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or by using the mobile App P3 Tips or www.p3tips.com. Tips provided through Crimestoppers may be eligible for cash rewards.