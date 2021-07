GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Just after midnight Greensboro police got a call about a shooting on the 400 block of Sykes Avenue.

When they got there, they found one man with a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital and is stable.

The investigation is ongoing while they try to find information about a suspect. Anyone with any information is asked to call Greensboro Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.