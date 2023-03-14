HAW RIVER, N.C. (WGHP) — Four people have been charged in connection to a homicide in Alamance County.

Haw River Police say that through a “collaborative effort” between their police department, Alamance County Sheriff’s Office and the State Bureau of Investigation, they have made multiple arrests in connection to the home invasion and homicide on Second Street in Haw River.

Police say that on Feb. 19, they responded to a home on Second Street just before 11 p.m. Sunday after getting reports of “shots fired” and possibly a “home invasion” call.

When officers got to the scene, they found Ervin Lee Jones, 57, of Burlington, dead. Another victim was taken to the hospital and his condition was considered serious at the time.

After the investigation, Nigel Cortez Boyd, 27, of Burlington and three 17-year-old boys from Alamance County were charged with first-degree murder, armed robbery, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill. Boyd is being held in Alamance County Jail with no bond and the juveniles are in a juvenile facility with no bond.