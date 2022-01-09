1 killed in shooting after fight breaks out at house party in Randleman, deputies say

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead after shots were fired at a house party in Randleman, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

At 11:58 p.m. Saturday, deputies responded to a shooting at a home on Leonae Drive in Randleman.

Witnesses said they were having a party at the home when 20 or more people showed up uninvited at about 10:30 p.m.

A fight broke out in the front yard at 11:45 p.m., and multiple shots were fired.

Deputies say the shooter left the scene. A victim was taken to a hospital in a private vehicle.

Some investigators began collecting information at the scene, while others went to the hospital to check on the victim.

The victim, Daniel Lopez Vences, died at the hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 9-1-1, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 318-6698 or Randolph County Crime Stoppers tip line at (336) 672-7463.