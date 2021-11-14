1 killed in head-on crash in Jamestown, driver arrested for DWI

JAMESTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead and another was arrested for driving while impaired after a head-on crash in Jamestown on Sunday, according to the NC Highway Patrol.

At 5:34, troopers responded to the report of a crash on US 29 northbound near River Road in Guilford County.

De Osha Ajante Welch, 32, of Thomasville, was going south in the northbound lane of US 29 in a Kia Optima.

Dericka Copez Pratt, 35, of Greensboro, was going north on US 29 in a Toyota Avalon.

Welch then hit Pratt head-on, troopers say.

Welch died on the scene.

Pratt suffered minor injuries as a result of the crash and was not taken to a hospital.

Troopers arrested Pratt during their investigation for driving while impaired.

All northbound lanes of US 29 were closed for nearly three hours during the investigation.

Troopers cleared the scene at 9:06 a.m.