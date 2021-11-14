1 killed in head-on crash in Jamestown, driver arrested for DWI

Piedmont Triad News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Stock image of broken glass. (Getty Images)

Stock image of broken glass. (Getty Images)

JAMESTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead and another was arrested for driving while impaired after a head-on crash in Jamestown on Sunday, according to the NC Highway Patrol.

At 5:34, troopers responded to the report of a crash on US 29 northbound near River Road in Guilford County.

De Osha Ajante Welch, 32, of Thomasville, was going south in the northbound lane of US 29 in a Kia Optima.

Dericka Copez Pratt, 35, of Greensboro, was going north on US 29 in a Toyota Avalon.

Welch then hit Pratt head-on, troopers say.

Welch died on the scene.

Pratt suffered minor injuries as a result of the crash and was not taken to a hospital.

Troopers arrested Pratt during their investigation for driving while impaired.

All northbound lanes of US 29 were closed for nearly three hours during the investigation.

Troopers cleared the scene at 9:06 a.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

MOST POPULAR

get the app

My FOX8 News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Follow FOX8 on Twitter