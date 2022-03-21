ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A High Point man was charged with DWI after a head-on crash left one person dead on Sunday and two seriously injured, according to an NC Highway Patrol news release.

At 8:06 p.m., the troopers responded to the report of a crash on McDowell Road near Cardinal Street in Randolph County.

Ricky Allen Bullard-Holdaway, 47, of High Point, was going west on McDowell Road in a 2014 Toyota Tacoma.

A 55-year-old Asheboro woman was going east on McDowell Road in a 2013 Toyota Tacoma.

Bullard-Holdaway crossed left of center and hit the Tacoma head-on, troopers say.

Gustavo Simental Rodriguez, 35, of Asheboro, was a front-seat passenger in the Tacoma.

Rodriguez died on the scene.

Both Bullard-Holdaway and the Asheboro woman were seriously injured in the crash.

Bullard-Holdaway was taken by Randolph County EMS to Moses H. Cone Hospital in Greensboro.

Flores was flown from the scene by Air Care and taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem.

At the time of the crash, Bullard-Holdaway’s NC driving privilege had been suspended for a prior driving while impaired charge. That case is currently pending in Randolph County Court.

Investigators determined during the course of their collision investigation that Bullard-Holdawaywas impaired at the time of the crash.

He faces multiple charges to include but not limited to: driving while impaired, driving while license revoked, careless and reckless driving, aggravated felony death by motor vehicle and felony injury by motor vehicle.

McDowell Road near Cardinal Street was closed for around three hours during the investigation.

Troopers cleared the scene at 11:16 p.m.