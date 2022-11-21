REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — One person was killed and three were seriously injured in a crash in Reidsville on Monday afternoon.
FOX8 is told the call reporting the crash on the 2100 block of Freeway Drive came in around 3:21 p.m.
A truck was going south, reportedly crossed the median line and hit a truck going north head-on.
The driver of the truck that crossed the median died.
Three people in the truck going north were seriously injured.
One person was airlifted to a hospital, and two people were taken to the hospital in an ambulance.
Freeway Drive remains closed. It is unclear at this time when the road will reopen.
This is a developing story.