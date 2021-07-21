1 killed, 1 seriously injured in head-on crash on U.S. 29 in Guilford County

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — One person was killed and another was seriously injured in a head-on crash in Guilford County on Wednesday morning, according to a news release from highway patrol.

The crash happened on U.S. 29 near N.C. 150 at 8:33 a.m.

Troopers said Rodney Patrick Small, 45, of Greensboro, was headed north in a car and LaCourtnee James Fitzgerald, 29, of Reidsville, was headed south in an SUV.

Small’s car went across the median and hit the SUV head-on, troopers said.

Fitzgerald died at the scene. Small was taken to Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.

Small has been charged with driving while license revoked, driving left of center and misdemeanor death by motor vehicle.