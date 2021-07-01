1 injured after crash involving paving vehicle on NC 134 in Randolph County

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person was taken to a hospital after a crash that involved a paving vehicle in Randolph County, according to Highway Patrol.

At about 10:17 p.m Tuesday, troopers responded to a crash on N.C. 134, near Williams Farm Road in Randolph County.

Troopers say Andrew Cardin, 33, of Asheboro, was loading paving equipment in the road and driving north in the southbound lane.

A 24-year-old Asheboro man was driving south in a 2000 Toyota pickup.

Troopers say Cardin collided with the pickup and then hit a paving equipment vehicle that was parked in the road. No one was in the paving equipment vehicle.

The driver of the pickup was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Cardin was charged with driving left of center.