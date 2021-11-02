1 in hospital after shooting in Lexington near Melrose Drive, Octavia Street

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is in the hospital after a shooting in Lexington on Monday, according to a Lexington Police Department news release.

At 8:05 p.m., officers responded to a call telling them shots were fired in the area of Melrose Drive and Octavia Street.

Arriving officers found that several vehicles and a home had been shot.

No injuries were reported at the scene.

Later, officers received a call from Lexington Medical Center reporting a shooting victim with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives met with the victim and learned they were involved with the Melrose Drive shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this investigation, please call Lexington police at (336) 243-3302 or Lexington Area CrimeStoppers (336) 243-2400.