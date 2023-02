ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — One person was taken to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in Alamance County on Tuesday.

Officials with the E.M. Holt Fire Department responded to the 4000 block of Maple Avenue when they were told about a crash.

Station nine units arrived on scene and learned a crash happened involving two cars and an excavator.

One person was taken to the hospital.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.