WILKESBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition, and another person was arrested after a road rage shooting on Thursday, according to a Wilkesboro Police Department news release.

Around 12:10 p.m., Wilkes County officials got a 911 call reporting a shooting at the US Hwy 421 exit ramp at Brushy Mountain Road.

Arriving officers found one person in the road at the intersection of the exit ramp and Brushy Mountain Road who had a gunshot wound to his right arm and right torso.

He was taken to the hospital and is listed in critical condition.

A person believed to be the shooter was found at the Run-In Convenience store on Oakwoods Road.

The suspect was identified as Lucas Bankford, of Booneville, taken into custody and taken to the Wilkesboro Police Department to be interviewed.

He was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and given a $250,000 bond.

Police say they believe the shooting was the result of a road rage incident on US Hwy 421 in Wilkesboro.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the WPD at (336) 667-7277.