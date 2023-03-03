MADISON, N.C. (WGHP) — 1 person is injured in a crash that shut down the northbound lanes of US 220 in Rockingham County, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred at the Carlton Road intersection in Rockingham County, just over two miles away from where US 220 merges with Interstate 73.

Troopers say that Matthew Edward Vogley, 41, of Navarre, Ohio, was traveling west across US 220 from Carlton Road operating a 2019 Volvo truck-tractor, pulling a semi-trailer when he entered the intersection and failed to yield to northbound traffic on US 220.

Simultaneously, another vehicle was traveling northbound on US 220, according to investigators. The driver was unable to avoid Vogley’s tractor-trailer and struck the left side of the truck, under-riding the trailer.

Troopers say that the length of the tractor-trailer stretched across all northbound lanes and partially into the southbound lanes of US 220.

Two other drivers were traveling southbound on US 220, according to investigators. One of the drivers slowed down to avoid striking Vogley’s tractor-trailer which was stopped across the lane and was struck in the rear by the other driver.

Vogley and the two southbound drivers were uninjured as a result of the crash. The driver of the vehicle that initially stuck and under-rode the tractor-trailer was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Volgey was charged with failure to yield by state troopers.

The northbound side of the highway and a single southbound lane were closed for around four hours during the investigation.