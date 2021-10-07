1 hospitalized after shooting on Randleman Road

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – A person is in this hospital after a shooting in Greensboro.

Around 10 p.m Wednesday police got a call about a possible shooting. They got to the 100 block of Lawrence Street and found a person with a gunshot wound.

Through investigation, it was found that the assault happened around the 2000 block of Randleman Road.

The victim was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information is encouraged to call Crimestoppers at (336) 373-1000.

