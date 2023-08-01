BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Burlington police are investigating after a person was found shot in the parking lot of a theatre on Tuesday, according to a Burlington Police Department news release.

Around 9:30 p.m., Burlington police responded to a shooting in the parking lot outside of the Carousel Cinemas.

One victim was taken to a hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound. Several vehicles in the parking lot were shot.

Currently, there is no active threat to the area.

The investigation is ongoing.

The Burlington Police Department is seeking anyone with additional information about this investigation. Please contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or use the mobile app, P3 Tips. Tips provided through Crimestoppers may be eligible for cash rewards