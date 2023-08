FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is dead after a shooting in Forsyth County.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting at Woodbriar Apartment complex around 9 a.m. Tuesday after being called about a shooting.

At the scene, they found a man who had been shot multiple times. He was declared dead at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation but deputies do believe is was an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to the public.