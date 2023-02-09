FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead after a shooting in Clemmons overnight, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 10:10 p.m. Wednesday, deputies responded to a report of shots fired on Western Villa Drive in Clemmons.

At the scene, deputies found one person dead. The sheriff’s office has not released any identifying information about the victim.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 727-2112. You can also anonymously text information, photos and video via Text-A-Tip at (336) 920-8477 or anonymously call Crimestoppers at (336) 727-2800 for English or (336) 728-3904 for Spanish. To report information concerning juvenile behavior or request juvenile intervention resources, call the Juvenile Intervention and Investigation Team at (336) 917-7030.