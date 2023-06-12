ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person was killed in a crash involving a vehicle and motorcycle in Asheboro on Saturday, according to a report.

A vehicle was trying to turn left onto US 220 from 1436 N. Fayetteville St., and two people on a motorcycle were going north on US 220.

The vehicle reportedly did not yield to the motorcycle and started turning left. The motorcycle then hit the vehicle

Both of the people on the motorcycle were thrown off and landed in the road.

The passenger on the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ashley Renee Phillips has been charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle and unsafe movement.