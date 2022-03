THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A person was stabbed and killed in Thomasville on Tuesday night, and a person has been detained, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

A homeowner on Reddy Foxx Lane called the police, reporting a break-in.

Arriving officers found one person who had been stabbed and was declared dead.

Another person has been detained.

This is a developing story.