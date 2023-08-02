RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead, and two others are injured after a crash on Monday, according to the NC Highway Patrol.

Around 10 a.m., Guil-Rand Fire Department crews responded to a rollover crash on Interstate-74 towards Asheboro.

Troopers say witnesses reported seeing a driver weaving in and out of traffic, driving on the shoulder and passing other cars.

The driver then reportedly hit a guardrail, and the vehicle overturned in a wooded area.

The driver died in the crash, and two passengers were injured.

One of the passengers, a pregnant woman in the backseat, was taken to the hospital.

The other injured passenger is a male who was in the front passenger seat.