SURRY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead following a motorcycle crash on US-52 in Surry County on Friday morning, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

State troopers responded to US-52 near Pilot Knob Park Road after getting reports of a crash in the area.

Area of the crash (OpenStreetMap® )

Investigators say that a motorcycle was driving northbound on US-52 when it veered to the left off of the road and struck a guardrail. The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene.

US-52 was closed from 10:21 a.m to 11:49 a.m as a result of the fatal crash.

Investigators are still unsure of what caused the crash but say that speed does not appear to have been a factor.

There is no further information available at this time.