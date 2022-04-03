ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — One person has died in an Alamance County car crash according to state troopers.

At 8:42 p.m. on Saturday, troopers responded to Elon Ossipee Road near Amick Road after hearing reports of a crash.

At the scene, troopers found a 2009 Chevrolet HHR that overturned and struck a tree.

Gage Michael Stubbs, 21, of Gibsonville, was driving north on Elon Ossipee Road when he veered off the road to the right overturning the car and striking the tree, troopers say.

Stubbs died on the scene.

State Highway Patrol does not suspect any kind of impairment to have been a factor in the accident but says that speed contributed to the crash.