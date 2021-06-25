1 dead, 3 injured in crash in Oak Ridge

OAK RIDGE, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead and three others were injured in a crash in Oak Ridge on Friday night, according to highway patrol.

The crash happened in the 5300 block of Williard Road around 7 p.m.

Troopers said a Chevrolet pickup truck with an ATV on the back of the truck was headed down Williard Road when the driver crossed the center-line, overcorrected and lost control.

The truck flipped and multiple people were thrown from truck.

One person died and at least two others were taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, troopers said.

All the victims are male. Troopers did not have specifics on the ages of the victims and no names have been released.