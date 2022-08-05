GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A person was killed in a shooting in Guilford County, according to the sheriff.

The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office says that just before 10 p.m. on Thursday deputies responded to “the eastern part” of Guilford County about a shooting. When they got on the scene, they found a person who had been shot.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene. The investigation is ongoing. Details such as the location of the shooting and the identity of the victim have not been released.