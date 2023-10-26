GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Officials are on the scene of a fatal crash in Guilford County.

Northbound US 421 between Company Mill Road and Williams Dairy Road has been shut down due to an early morning crash on Thursday.

Officials at the scene of the crash say that multiple people were hurt in this crash and have been taken to area hospitals, and one person is dead.

They say that a van was in the left lane of US 421 when it veered off, then overcorrected and hit trees on the right side of the highway around 3:30 a.m.

Northbound US 421 is down to one lane while officials investigate, and drivers should try and find alternate routes.