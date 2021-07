WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead after a crash with a dump truck in Winston-Salem on Wednesday, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

The call reporting the crash came in at 11:13 a.m., and officers responded to the 3600 block of North Patterson Avenue.

The 3600 block of North Patterson Avenue will be closed for several hours, police say.

Drivers are asked to find an alternate route.