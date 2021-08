WILKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead following a crash in Wilkes County on Saturday, according to NC Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 11:49 a.m.

Elkin Hwy 268 was closed for an extended time due to the crash and is now reopen.

One person died, but other injuries have not been reported at this time.

This is a developing story.

Elkin Hwy 268 will be closed for an extended time due to an accident with a fatality (8-21-21 12:30pm). Find an alternative route. — Ronda Fire Department (@RondaFD32) August 21, 2021