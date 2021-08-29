1 dead after being thrown from motorcycle during crash in Greensboro, 1 in hospital with serious injures

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man died in a crash on Saturday, another man is in the hospital and a woman is facing charges in connection to the crash, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

At 9:49 p.m., Greensboro police responded to US 29 South at North O. Henry Blvd. when they were told bout a crash involving injuries.

A 52-year-old Greensboro man was on a 2003 Honda motorcycle going south on US 29, and Brooks Gerard Shands, 37, of Spartanburg, SC, was on a 2008 Harley-Davidson motorcycle also going south on US 29.

Shakirah Lacala Gray, 34, of Greensboro, was making a left turn onto North O. Henry Blvd. in a 2004 Hyundai Elantra.

Gray failed to yield the right of way to oncoming traffic, and a crash happened, the release says.

The 52-year-old and Shands were both thrown from their motorcycles.

Shands died from his injuries, and the 52-year-old man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Gray was charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle and failure to yield right of way.