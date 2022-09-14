KING, N.C. (WGHP) — A man died after a crash in Stokes County.

Just after 9:07 p.m. Monday night, troopers were called to Mountainview Road just outside of the city limits of King about a crash.

According to troopers, a car when left of center and hit two motorcycles head-on. Both motorcycle riders were ejected and one of them died at the scene. The other rider was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the car was also taken to the hospital, where they were arrested. Charges are pending.