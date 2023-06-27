FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead and another has serious injuries after a crash in Forsyth County on Tuesday, according to the NC State Highway Patrol.

Around 11:30 a.m., troopers responded to NC 52 South at Moore-RJR Drive when they were told about a crash.

The crash involved a tractor-trailer and a car that were both going south of NC 52. Troopers are still trying to learn what caused the vehicles to crash.

The car hit a guardrail, got back on the road and then hit the tractor-trailer.

The passenger in the car died at the scene, and the driver is in the hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the tractor-trailer has minor injuries.

NC 52 is shut down.

This is a developing story.