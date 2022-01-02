1 dead, 1 left with serious injuries after Reidsville fire

REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead and another has serious injuries after a fire in Reidsville on Friday, according to the Reidsville Fire Department.

Around 9:30 p.m. the RFD responded to Reid School Road when they were told about a residential structure fire with a person still inside the home.

While bringing the fire under control, firefighters found a victim deceased inside the home.

Another person was taken to a local hospital with serious fire-related injuries.

The fire is still under investigation.

nothing appears to be suspicious or criminal in nature at this time.