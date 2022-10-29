EDEN, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead and another is injured as the result of a fiery crash in Eden on Saturday morning, according to the Eden Police Department.
At 5:27 a.m. on Saturday, officers came to the intersection of East Meadow Road and North Hale Street after getting a report of a single-vehicle crash.
Investigators say that a 2017 Dodge Charger was driving eastbound on East Meadow Road at a high rate of speed when it ran off the road, struck a pair of telephone poles and came to a stop engulfed in flames.
The driver of the car was taken to a local trauma center for further treatment. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.
A passenger in the car was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
The investigation is active and ongoing. There is no further information available at this time.
This is a developing story.