BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead and another person is in the hospital after a house fire in Burlington, officials say.

The fire happened on Hood Street and is still under investigation.

The call reporting the fire came in at 8: 50 p.m.

A woman who was living in the home at time of the fire says a dog died.

She also said her smoke alarms didn’t work.

This is a developing story.