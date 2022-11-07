FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman is dead and a man is in the hospital after a shooting in Kernersville Monday morning.

According to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to a call about a shooting Monday around 4:30 a.m. at a home on Weatherton Drive, off of Union Cross Road in Kernersville.

Bobby Kimbrough says that a woman in her 50s is dead and a man is in the hospital. Deputies are actively looking for suspects and working on search warrants.

This is an ongoing investigation.