JAMESTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — One person has been taken into custody in regard to a Christmas Eve double homicide investigation, according to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office.



At around 7:55 p.m. on Christmas Eve, deputies came to the 5700 block of Riverdale Drive in Jamestown regarding a homicide, according to Sheriff Danny Rogers.

Investigators have identified James Michael Stevens as the suspect and are charging him with two counts of first-degree murder. The victims’ names are Dianna Marshall Stevens and Jacob Werner Derue.

Stevens is being held in the Guilford County Detention Center under no bond for

Dianna Stevens and a $500,000 secured bond for Jacob Derue.

The investigation is active and ongoing. There is no further information available at this time.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Guilford County Crime Stoppers at (336)

373-1000 or Det. J. Allen at (336) 641-2799.