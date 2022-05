MADISON, N.C. (WGHP) — One person was airlifted to the hospital after a paraglider crash in Madison on Monday, according to Rockingham County Rescue officials.

FOX8 is told a motorized paraglider crashed around 6:08 p.m. on Dan Valley Road.

Crews are waiting for officials from the Federal Aviation Administration to arrive.

The extent of the person’s injuries is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story.