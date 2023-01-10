NC Senate Leader Phil Berger (R-Eden)

RALEIGH. N.C. (WGHP) – With Republicans in control, North Carolina Senate Leader Phil Berger (R-Eden) once again gets to appoint members of his caucus to head committees.

Berger distributed on Tuesday, the eve of the beginning of the General Assembly’s long session, a list of his appointments, and several of his colleagues from the Piedmont Triad were placed in positions of significant influence.

For instance state Sen. Joyce Krawiec (R-Kernersville) is one of three chairs of two powerful committees: the Health Care Committee and the Pensions And Retirement And Aging Committee.

State Sen. Joyce Krawiec (R-Kernersville)

Sen. Ralph Hise (R-Spruce Pine) has two important posts: Appropriations/Base Budget and Redistricting and Elections.

Sen. Amy Galey (R-Burlington) is a co-chair of the Education/Higher Education Committee and serves on six committees total.

Sen. David Craven (R-Asheboro) is a chair of Commerce and Insurance, and Sen. Steve Jarvis (R-Lexington) is atop State and Local Government.

Almost every committee has three co-chairs, and each key chair also is part of a separate appropriations committee for that topic. Some of the chairs also serve as members of other committees.

State Sen. Ralph Hise (R-Spruce Pine)

“Committees are an integral part of what the legislature does,” Berger said in a statement about his appointments. “The committee meetings allow for debate, compromise, and public input, to produce legislation that becomes law.

“I want to thank all of the senators for their willingness to bring their expertise to help create a better North Carolina.”

Said Galey in a statement released by her office: “I am excited and humbled to serve on these committees. . . . I look forward to working with others to address the numerous challenges faced by our students and their families.”

Democrats are appointed as members of the committees. Some, such as Michael Garrett and Gladys Robinson of Greensboro, are slated for as many as five or six.

State Sen. Amy Galey (R-Burlington)

The committees

Senators from the Piedmont Triad are in bold

Agriculture, Energy, and Environment:

Chairs: Sens Brent Jackson, Norman W. Sanderson, Lisa S. Barnes

Sens Brent Jackson, Norman W. Sanderson, Lisa S. Barnes Members: Sens. Jim Burgin, David W. Craven Jr., Michael Garrett, Lisa Grafstein, Bobby Hanig, Rachel Hunt, Steve Jarvis, Tom McInnis, Natalie S. Murdock, E.S. “Buck” Newton, Paul Newton, Dean Proctor, Bill Rabon, DeAndrea Salvador, Eddie Settle, Kandie D. Smith, Mike Woodard

State Sen. Steve Jarvis (R-Lexington)

Appropriations/Base Budget:

Chairs: Sens. Brent Jackson, Ralph Hise, Michael V. Lee

Sens. Brent Jackson, Michael V. Lee Members: Sens.W. Ted Alexander, Lisa S. Barnes, Dan Blue, Danny Earl Britt Jr., Jim Burgin, Jay J. Chaudhuri, Warren Daniel, Carl Ford, Amy S. Galey, Todd Johnson, Joyce Krawiec, Paul A. Lowe Jr., Natasha R. Marcus, Tom McInnis, Mujtaba A. Mohammed, Bill Rabon, Gladys A. Robinson, DeAndrea Salvador, Norman W. Sanderson, Vickie Sawyer, Joyce Waddell, Mike Woodard

Commerce and Insurance:

Chairs: Sens. Todd Johnson, David W. Craven Jr., Dean Proctor

Sens. Todd Johnson, Dean Proctor Members: Sens. Gale Adcock, W. Ted Alexander, Val Applewhite, Sydney Batch, Danny Earl Britt Jr., Kevin Corbin, Michael Garrett, Brent Jackson, Steve Jarvis, Paul A. Lowe Jr., Natasha R. Marcus, Tom McInnis, Timothy D. Moffitt, Paul Newton, Brad Overcash, Jim Perry, Gladys A. Robinson, DeAndrea Salvador, Vickie Sawyer

Education/Higher Education:

Chairs: Sens. Michael V. Lee, Amy S. Galey

Sens. Michael V. Lee, Members: Sens. Lisa S. Barnes, Jay J. Chaudhuri, Kevin Corbin, David W. Craven Jr., Michael Garrett, Bobby Hanig, Michael A. Lazzara, Natasha R. Marcus, Julie Mayfield, Tom McInnis, Natalie S. Murdock, E.S. “Buck” Newton, Brad Overcash, Gladys A. Robinson, Norman W. Sanderson, Benton G. Sawrey, Joyce Waddell

Finance:

Chairs: Sens. Bill Rabon, Paul Newton, Jim Perry

Sens. Bill Rabon, Paul Newton, Jim Perry Members: Sens. W. Ted Alexander, Sydney Batch, Dan Blue, Danny Earl Britt Jr., Jim Burgin, Jay J. Chaudhuri, David W. Craven Jr., Warren Daniel, Carl Ford, Ralph Hise, Brent Jackson, Todd Johnson, Joyce Krawiec, Michael A. Lazzara, Michael V. Lee, Paul A. Lowe Jr., Natalie S. Murdock, Gladys A. Robinson, DeAndrea Salvador, Vickie Sawyer, Joyce Waddell, Mike Woodard

Health Care:

Chairs: Sens. Joyce Krawiec, Jim Burgin, Kevin Corbin

Jim Burgin, Kevin Corbin Members: Sens. Gale Adcock, Lisa S. Barnes, Sydney Batch, Danny Earl Britt Jr., Amy S. Galey, Ralph Hise, Steve Jarvis, Julie Mayfield, Mujtaba A. Mohammed, Jim Perry, Gladys A. Robinson, Benton G. Sawrey, Mike Woodard

Judiciary:

Chairs: Sens. Danny Earl Britt Jr., Warren Daniel, E.S. “Buck” Newton

Sens. Danny Earl Britt Jr., Warren Daniel, E.S. “Buck” Newton Members: Sens. Sydney Batch, Dan Blue, Amy S. Galey, Lisa Grafstein, Rachel Hunt, Michael A. Lazzara, Michael V. Lee, Natasha R. Marcus, Mujtaba A. Mohammed, Paul Newton, Brad Overcash, Norman W. Sanderson, Benton G. Sawrey

Pensions and Retirement and Aging:

Chairs: Sens. Joyce Krawiec, Carl Ford

Carl Ford Members: Sens. W. Ted Alexander, Val Applewhite, Mary Wills Bode, Jim Burgin, Jay J. Chaudhuri, Kevin Corbin, Bobby Hanig, Ralph Hise, Rachel Hunt, Graig Meyer, Timothy D. Moffitt, Brad Overcash, Dean Proctor, Eddie Settle, Joyce Waddell

Redistricting and Elections:

Chairs : Sens. Ralph Hise, Warren Daniel, Paul Newton

: Sens. Ralph Hise, Warren Daniel, Paul Newton Members: Sens. Dan Blue, Carl Ford, Amy S. Galey, Michael Garrett, Brent Jackson, Joyce Krawiec, Paul A. Lowe Jr., Natasha R. Marcus, Julie Mayfield, Mujtaba A. Mohammed, Jim Perry, Bill Rabon, Norman W. Sanderson

Rules and Operations of the Senate:

Chair: Sen. Bill Rabon

Sen. Bill Rabon Vice Chair: Sen. Warren Daniel

Sen. Warren Daniel Members: Sens. Lisa S. Barnes, Dan Blue, Danny Earl Britt Jr., Jay J. Chaudhuri, Ralph Hise, Brent Jackson, Todd Johnson, Joyce Krawiec, Michael V. Lee, Paul A. Lowe Jr., Julie Mayfield, Tom McInnis, Mujtaba A. Mohammed, Paul Newton, Jim Perry, Norman W. Sanderson, Vickie Sawyer, Joyce Waddell, Mike Woodard

State and Local Government:

Chairs: Sens. W. Ted Alexander, Carl Ford, Steve Jarvis

Sens. W. Ted Alexander, Carl Ford, Members: Sens. Val Applewhite, Mary Wills Bode, Kevin Corbin, Lisa Grafstein, Bobby Hanig, Michael A. Lazzara, Graig Meyer, Timothy D. Moffitt, Dean Proctor, Gladys A. Robinson, Benton G. Sawrey, Eddie Settle, Kandie D. Smith

Transportation:

Chairs: Sens. Tom McInnis, Vickie Sawyer, Michael A. Lazzara

Sens. Tom McInnis, Vickie Sawyer, Michael A. Lazzara Members: Sens. Gale Adcock, Mary Wills Bode, David W. Craven Jr., Warren Daniel, Michael Garrett, Steve Jarvis, Todd Johnson, Graig Meyer, Timothy D. Moffitt, Natalie S. Murdock, E.S. “Buck” Newton, Dean Proctor, Bill Rabon, Eddie Settle, Kandie D. Smith, Mike Woodard

Joint Legislative Committee on Governmental Operations:

Chair: Sen. Phil Berger

Members: Sens. Ralph Hise (Ex Officio), Paul Newton (Ex Officio), W. Ted Alexander, Dan Blue, Danny Earl Britt Jr., Jim Burgin, David W. Craven Jr., Warren Daniel, Carl Ford, Michael Garrett, Brent Jackson, Steve Jarvis, Todd Johnson, Joyce Krawiec, Michael V. Lee, Tom McInnis, Jim Perry, Bill Rabon, Gladys A. Robinson, DeAndrea Salvador, Norman W. Sanderson, Vickie Sawyer, Joyce Waddell

Select Committee on Nominations:

Chair: Sen. Bill Rabon

Sen. Bill Rabon Members: Sens. Dan Blue, Jay J. Chaudhuri, Warren Daniel, Ralph Hise, Brent Jackson, Joyce Krawiec, Paul Newton, Gladys A. Robinson, Norman W. Sanderson, Mike Woodard

Appropriations on Agriculture, Natural, and Economic Resources:

Chairs: Sens. Norman W. Sanderson, Todd Johnson, David W. Craven Jr.

Sens. Norman W. Sanderson, Todd Johnson, Members: Sens. Val Applewhite, Lisa S. Barnes, Paul A. Lowe Jr., Tom McInnis, Timothy D. Moffitt, DeAndrea Salvador, Kandie D. Smith

Appropriations on Education/Higher Education:

Chairs: Sens. Amy S. Galey, Lisa S. Barnes, Dean Proctor

Lisa S. Barnes, Dean Proctor Members: Sens. Jay J. Chaudhuri, Bobby Hanig, Julie Mayfield, Brad Overcash, Joyce Waddell

Appropriations on General Government and Information Technology:

Chairs: Sens. W. Ted Alexander, Carl Ford, Steve Jarvis

Sens. W. Ted Alexander, Carl Ford, Members: Sens. Mary Wills Bode, Rachel Hunt, Graig Meyer, Dean Proctor

Appropriations on Health and Human Services:

Chairs: Sens. Joyce Krawiec, Jim Burgin, Kevin Corbin

Jim Burgin, Kevin Corbin Members: Sens. Gale Adcock, Sydney Batch, Dan Blue, Gladys A. Robinson, Benton G. Sawrey, Eddie Settle

Appropriations on Justice and Public Safety:

Chairs: Sens. Danny Earl Britt Jr., Warren Daniel

Sens. Danny Earl Britt Jr., Warren Daniel Members: Sens. Lisa Grafstein, Natasha R. Marcus, Mujtaba A. Mohammed, E.S. “Buck” Newton, Norman W. Sanderson

Appropriations on Department of Transportation:

Chairs: Sens. Tom McInnis, Vickie Sawyer, Michael A. Lazzara

Sens. Tom McInnis, Vickie Sawyer, Michael A. Lazzara Members: Sens. Michael Garrett, Natalie S. Murdock, Bill Rabon, Mike Woodard