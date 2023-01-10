RALEIGH. N.C. (WGHP) – With Republicans in control, North Carolina Senate Leader Phil Berger (R-Eden) once again gets to appoint members of his caucus to head committees.
Berger distributed on Tuesday, the eve of the beginning of the General Assembly’s long session, a list of his appointments, and several of his colleagues from the Piedmont Triad were placed in positions of significant influence.
For instance state Sen. Joyce Krawiec (R-Kernersville) is one of three chairs of two powerful committees: the Health Care Committee and the Pensions And Retirement And Aging Committee.
Sen. Ralph Hise (R-Spruce Pine) has two important posts: Appropriations/Base Budget and Redistricting and Elections.
Sen. Amy Galey (R-Burlington) is a co-chair of the Education/Higher Education Committee and serves on six committees total.
Sen. David Craven (R-Asheboro) is a chair of Commerce and Insurance, and Sen. Steve Jarvis (R-Lexington) is atop State and Local Government.
Almost every committee has three co-chairs, and each key chair also is part of a separate appropriations committee for that topic. Some of the chairs also serve as members of other committees.
“Committees are an integral part of what the legislature does,” Berger said in a statement about his appointments. “The committee meetings allow for debate, compromise, and public input, to produce legislation that becomes law.
“I want to thank all of the senators for their willingness to bring their expertise to help create a better North Carolina.”
Said Galey in a statement released by her office: “I am excited and humbled to serve on these committees. . . . I look forward to working with others to address the numerous challenges faced by our students and their families.”
Democrats are appointed as members of the committees. Some, such as Michael Garrett and Gladys Robinson of Greensboro, are slated for as many as five or six.
The committees
Senators from the Piedmont Triad are in bold
Agriculture, Energy, and Environment:
- Chairs: Sens Brent Jackson, Norman W. Sanderson, Lisa S. Barnes
- Members: Sens. Jim Burgin, David W. Craven Jr., Michael Garrett, Lisa Grafstein, Bobby Hanig, Rachel Hunt, Steve Jarvis, Tom McInnis, Natalie S. Murdock, E.S. “Buck” Newton, Paul Newton, Dean Proctor, Bill Rabon, DeAndrea Salvador, Eddie Settle, Kandie D. Smith, Mike Woodard
Appropriations/Base Budget:
- Chairs: Sens. Brent Jackson, Ralph Hise, Michael V. Lee
- Members: Sens.W. Ted Alexander, Lisa S. Barnes, Dan Blue, Danny Earl Britt Jr., Jim Burgin, Jay J. Chaudhuri, Warren Daniel, Carl Ford, Amy S. Galey, Todd Johnson, Joyce Krawiec, Paul A. Lowe Jr., Natasha R. Marcus, Tom McInnis, Mujtaba A. Mohammed, Bill Rabon, Gladys A. Robinson, DeAndrea Salvador, Norman W. Sanderson, Vickie Sawyer, Joyce Waddell, Mike Woodard
Commerce and Insurance:
- Chairs: Sens. Todd Johnson, David W. Craven Jr., Dean Proctor
- Members: Sens. Gale Adcock, W. Ted Alexander, Val Applewhite, Sydney Batch, Danny Earl Britt Jr., Kevin Corbin, Michael Garrett, Brent Jackson, Steve Jarvis, Paul A. Lowe Jr., Natasha R. Marcus, Tom McInnis, Timothy D. Moffitt, Paul Newton, Brad Overcash, Jim Perry, Gladys A. Robinson, DeAndrea Salvador, Vickie Sawyer
Education/Higher Education:
- Chairs: Sens. Michael V. Lee, Amy S. Galey
- Members: Sens. Lisa S. Barnes, Jay J. Chaudhuri, Kevin Corbin, David W. Craven Jr., Michael Garrett, Bobby Hanig, Michael A. Lazzara, Natasha R. Marcus, Julie Mayfield, Tom McInnis, Natalie S. Murdock, E.S. “Buck” Newton, Brad Overcash, Gladys A. Robinson, Norman W. Sanderson, Benton G. Sawrey, Joyce Waddell
Finance:
- Chairs: Sens. Bill Rabon, Paul Newton, Jim Perry
- Members: Sens. W. Ted Alexander, Sydney Batch, Dan Blue, Danny Earl Britt Jr., Jim Burgin, Jay J. Chaudhuri, David W. Craven Jr., Warren Daniel, Carl Ford, Ralph Hise, Brent Jackson, Todd Johnson, Joyce Krawiec, Michael A. Lazzara, Michael V. Lee, Paul A. Lowe Jr., Natalie S. Murdock, Gladys A. Robinson, DeAndrea Salvador, Vickie Sawyer, Joyce Waddell, Mike Woodard
Health Care:
- Chairs: Sens. Joyce Krawiec, Jim Burgin, Kevin Corbin
- Members: Sens. Gale Adcock, Lisa S. Barnes, Sydney Batch, Danny Earl Britt Jr., Amy S. Galey, Ralph Hise, Steve Jarvis, Julie Mayfield, Mujtaba A. Mohammed, Jim Perry, Gladys A. Robinson, Benton G. Sawrey, Mike Woodard
Judiciary:
- Chairs: Sens. Danny Earl Britt Jr., Warren Daniel, E.S. “Buck” Newton
- Members: Sens. Sydney Batch, Dan Blue, Amy S. Galey, Lisa Grafstein, Rachel Hunt, Michael A. Lazzara, Michael V. Lee, Natasha R. Marcus, Mujtaba A. Mohammed, Paul Newton, Brad Overcash, Norman W. Sanderson, Benton G. Sawrey
Pensions and Retirement and Aging:
- Chairs: Sens. Joyce Krawiec, Carl Ford
- Members: Sens. W. Ted Alexander, Val Applewhite, Mary Wills Bode, Jim Burgin, Jay J. Chaudhuri, Kevin Corbin, Bobby Hanig, Ralph Hise, Rachel Hunt, Graig Meyer, Timothy D. Moffitt, Brad Overcash, Dean Proctor, Eddie Settle, Joyce Waddell
Redistricting and Elections:
- Chairs: Sens. Ralph Hise, Warren Daniel, Paul Newton
- Members: Sens. Dan Blue, Carl Ford, Amy S. Galey, Michael Garrett, Brent Jackson, Joyce Krawiec, Paul A. Lowe Jr., Natasha R. Marcus, Julie Mayfield, Mujtaba A. Mohammed, Jim Perry, Bill Rabon, Norman W. Sanderson
Rules and Operations of the Senate:
- Chair: Sen. Bill Rabon
- Vice Chair: Sen. Warren Daniel
- Members: Sens. Lisa S. Barnes, Dan Blue, Danny Earl Britt Jr., Jay J. Chaudhuri, Ralph Hise, Brent Jackson, Todd Johnson, Joyce Krawiec, Michael V. Lee, Paul A. Lowe Jr., Julie Mayfield, Tom McInnis, Mujtaba A. Mohammed, Paul Newton, Jim Perry, Norman W. Sanderson, Vickie Sawyer, Joyce Waddell, Mike Woodard
State and Local Government:
- Chairs: Sens. W. Ted Alexander, Carl Ford, Steve Jarvis
- Members: Sens. Val Applewhite, Mary Wills Bode, Kevin Corbin, Lisa Grafstein, Bobby Hanig, Michael A. Lazzara, Graig Meyer, Timothy D. Moffitt, Dean Proctor, Gladys A. Robinson, Benton G. Sawrey, Eddie Settle, Kandie D. Smith
Transportation:
- Chairs: Sens. Tom McInnis, Vickie Sawyer, Michael A. Lazzara
- Members: Sens. Gale Adcock, Mary Wills Bode, David W. Craven Jr., Warren Daniel, Michael Garrett, Steve Jarvis, Todd Johnson, Graig Meyer, Timothy D. Moffitt, Natalie S. Murdock, E.S. “Buck” Newton, Dean Proctor, Bill Rabon, Eddie Settle, Kandie D. Smith, Mike Woodard
Joint Legislative Committee on Governmental Operations:
- Chair: Sen. Phil Berger
- Members: Sens. Ralph Hise (Ex Officio), Paul Newton (Ex Officio), W. Ted Alexander, Dan Blue, Danny Earl Britt Jr., Jim Burgin, David W. Craven Jr., Warren Daniel, Carl Ford, Michael Garrett, Brent Jackson, Steve Jarvis, Todd Johnson, Joyce Krawiec, Michael V. Lee, Tom McInnis, Jim Perry, Bill Rabon, Gladys A. Robinson, DeAndrea Salvador, Norman W. Sanderson, Vickie Sawyer, Joyce Waddell
Select Committee on Nominations:
- Chair: Sen. Bill Rabon
- Members: Sens. Dan Blue, Jay J. Chaudhuri, Warren Daniel, Ralph Hise, Brent Jackson, Joyce Krawiec, Paul Newton, Gladys A. Robinson, Norman W. Sanderson, Mike Woodard
Appropriations on Agriculture, Natural, and Economic Resources:
- Chairs: Sens. Norman W. Sanderson, Todd Johnson, David W. Craven Jr.
- Members: Sens. Val Applewhite, Lisa S. Barnes, Paul A. Lowe Jr., Tom McInnis, Timothy D. Moffitt, DeAndrea Salvador, Kandie D. Smith
Appropriations on Education/Higher Education:
- Chairs: Sens. Amy S. Galey, Lisa S. Barnes, Dean Proctor
- Members: Sens. Jay J. Chaudhuri, Bobby Hanig, Julie Mayfield, Brad Overcash, Joyce Waddell
Appropriations on General Government and Information Technology:
- Chairs: Sens. W. Ted Alexander, Carl Ford, Steve Jarvis
- Members: Sens. Mary Wills Bode, Rachel Hunt, Graig Meyer, Dean Proctor
Appropriations on Health and Human Services:
- Chairs: Sens. Joyce Krawiec, Jim Burgin, Kevin Corbin
- Members: Sens. Gale Adcock, Sydney Batch, Dan Blue, Gladys A. Robinson, Benton G. Sawrey, Eddie Settle
Appropriations on Justice and Public Safety:
- Chairs: Sens. Danny Earl Britt Jr., Warren Daniel
- Members: Sens. Lisa Grafstein, Natasha R. Marcus, Mujtaba A. Mohammed, E.S. “Buck” Newton, Norman W. Sanderson
Appropriations on Department of Transportation:
- Chairs: Sens. Tom McInnis, Vickie Sawyer, Michael A. Lazzara
- Members: Sens. Michael Garrett, Natalie S. Murdock, Bill Rabon, Mike Woodard