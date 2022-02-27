Piedmont Triad school districts to drop mask requirement on buses

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Many school districts across the Piedmont Triad and North Carolina will be shedding the face mask requirement on the school bus starting Monday.

While schools have already been stripping away mask requirements, districts continued to enforce masks on school buses in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention directives.

On Friday, the CDC said they were no longer going to require masks on buses or vans operated by public or private school systems.

Multiple districts in the Piedmont Triad plan to follow the CDCs lead and make masking on the bus optional starting Monday. Those districts include:

Alamance-Burlington School System

Davidson County Schools

Randolph County Schools

Stokes County Schools

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools

Yadkin County Schools.

FOX8 is still waiting to hear back from other Triad area school districts.

“Our schools had already transitioned to voluntary masking, and this is another step in that direction,” said Yadkin County Schools Superintendent Todd Martin. “Currently our numbers of students and staff who are positive for COVID is very low so I believe this is an appropriate move.”

Guilford County Schools voted to make masks optional in the district this past Monday effectively immediately.

The Alamance-Burlington Schools Board of Education and the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education both met on Tuesday and voted on mask policies. ABSS dropped the requirement effective immediately, and WS/FCS will make masks optional starting Monday.