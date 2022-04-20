(WGHP) — The sun is out, temperatures are on the rise and it’s time to put some of your local food trucks to the test!

Spring has ushered in food truck season, and there are events planned all across the Triad. We’ve compiled a list of the top food truck events coming to the Piedmont Triad from April through June. Keep in mind that some events may not have finalized their list of vendors yet, so be sure to check back for updates.

April 21 — 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Hosted by: Greater Greensboro Black Chamber of Commerce

Location: Bill Black Cadillac, 601 E. Bessemer Ave.

Description: From Classic American to Soul Food to pastry stands to serving Jamaican food—we’ve found the best Award-Winning Food trucks in the area!

Check out the full list of vendors on the Eventbrite page.

April 23 — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Hosted by: Ramseur Festival and Events

Location: Downtown Ramseur

Description: Join us in Downtown Ramseur for our Annual Food Truck and Vendor Festival. Crafts, Arts, Food and Fun.

Check out a full list of vendors on Facebook.

April 24 — 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Hosted by: The Kernersville Food Truck Festival, Pot Heads On The Go and The Brewer’s Kettle Kernersville

Location: 308 E. Mountain St., Kernersville

Description: It’s that time again! Save the date to join us for the biggest party in the Triad! Food Trucks, Bands, Beer & Wine, Vendors, and the ultimate Sunday Fun Day!

Check out a full list of vendors on Facebook.

April 24 — 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Hosted by: Greensboro Food Truck Festivals

Location: Downtown Greensboro

Description: Back to normal in 2022! After 2 years without our spring event! Something to look forward to in April 2022!

Check out the full list of vendors on the Greensboro Food Truck Festivals website.

May 15 — 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Hosted by: Graham Food Truck Rodeo

Location: West Elm Street, Downtown Graham

Description: The Graham Food Truck Rodeo is coming back for a second year! There will be a great selection of food in downtown Graham on a Sunday evening, music, craft beer and more!

Check out the full list of vendors on the Graham Food Truck Rodeo Facebook event.

May 29 — 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Hosted by: Miss Angels Farm and Hillbilly Gluten Free Bake Shop and Creamery

Location: Miss Angels Farm, 252 Heart Lane, Mount Airy

Description: Come to Miss Angels Farm on the last Sunday of May to celebrate Memorial Day and raise funds for Trinity Episcopal Food Bank! This rain-or-shine event, our first of the 2022 season, includes free entry for the public, the best vintage cars and hot rods from across the state, a variety of food trucks, and pick-your-own flowers from our rose, poppy, and wildflower fields for an extra fee. If you’re able, please bring a canned or non-perishable food item with you to donate to the Food Bank!

Check out the full list of vendors on the Memorial Day Vintage Car Show, Food Truck Rodeo & Flower Festival Facebook event.

May 29 —1 p.m to 7 p.m.

Hosted by: Winston Salem Food Truck Festival

Location: Liberty Street in Downtown Winston-Salem

Description: Food Truck line N Liberty St along with vendors, art, and kid’s activities. List of trucks coming soon.

Check out the full list of vendors (To be determined) on the Winston Salem Food Truck Festival website.

June 11 — 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Hosted by: High Point Food Truck Rodeo

Location: Church Avenue and North Elm

Description: Food Trucks, music, beer and more downtown High Point at Truist Point on Church Ave and N Elm.

Check out the full list of vendors (To be determined) on the High Point Food Truck Rodeo Facebook event.

June 18 — 11 a.m. to

Hosted by: City of Randleman and Hughes Furniture

Location: Commerce Square, Randleman

Description: The City of Randleman presents the Eighth Annual Food Truck State Championship on June 19, 2021. This weekend festival brings food trucks from around the state of North Carolina to be judged by regional food celebrities. Other highlighted activities include our Regional Farmers Market, Featured Bands and fun activities for children!

Check out the full list of vendors on the City of Randleman website.