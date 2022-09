LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Photos provided by the Winston-Salem Journal show Molly Corbett and Thomas Martens appearing for a hearing at the Davidson County Courthouse on Wednesday in connection to the death of Irish businessman Jason Corbett.

Thomas and his daughter Molly were convicted of murder on Aug. 9, 2017, in connection to the death of Molly’s husband Jason Corbett.

The N.C. Supreme Court ordered a new trial for Molly and Thomas in March 20221, saying the two were denied a fair trial.