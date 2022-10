CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Some tiny treat-or-treaters are getting into the Halloween spirit by donning cute costumes while in the NICU.

Earlier this week babies in the Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center NICU got to dress up for their very first Halloween.

“A special thanks to our wonderful NICU nurses and staff for providing these costumes!” Novant Health shared on social media over the weekend.

Photos: Novant Health

