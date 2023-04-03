CABARRUS COUNTY (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Allen Volunteer Fire Department posted photos of the truck heavily burned.

Just after 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 2nd, firefighters say they were called about a vehicle fire on Kiwi Court.

Allen Volunteer Fire Dept.

A fire engine and one tanker truck arrived to extinguish the fire. Officials say the fire started in the engine compartment of the Amazon Van.

There is no word yet on how many packages were in the van or what impact this incident may have had on Amazon customers in the area.