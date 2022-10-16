RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A somber memorial now stands outside the Hedingham neighborhood, remembering the five people who were shot and killed in Thursday’s mass shooting.

Police said it was in the Hedingham neighborhood that the shooting first started.

Neighbors came together to display photos of each victim, crosses bearing their names and two wreathes in memoriam — one reading “Loved Ones” and the other reading “#Raleigh Strong.”

Those who came to pay their respects added to the memorial, covering it in flowers and candles to honor the victims:

Raleigh Police Officer Gabriel Torres , 29, left behind a wife and two-year-old daughter. He was a dedicated law enforcement officer, husband and father, as well as a decorated Marine Corps veteran.

, 29, left behind a wife and two-year-old daughter. He was a dedicated law enforcement officer, husband and father, as well as a decorated Marine Corps veteran. Nicole Connors , 52, left behind her husband. Connors was a dog lover and caregiver who was known for her good heart and gentle spirit.

, 52, left behind her husband. Connors was a dog lover and caregiver who was known for her good heart and gentle spirit. Susan Karnatz , 49, left behind her husband and three sons. Karnatz was an avid runner who loved nature and looked forward to big plans and growing old with her husband.

, 49, left behind her husband and three sons. Karnatz was an avid runner who loved nature and looked forward to big plans and growing old with her husband. Mary Marshall , 34, was a Navy veteran. Marshall was two weeks away from celebrating her birthday and marrying her fiancé.

, 34, was a Navy veteran. Marshall was two weeks away from celebrating her birthday and marrying her fiancé. James Thompson, 16, was a junior at Knightdale High School. One of Thompson’s teachers helped pay for supplies for the Saturday service.

