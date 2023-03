LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people are injured after a house fire, according to the Lexington Fire Department.

The fire occurred on the 200 block of Park Street.

Fire officials say that the two victims were in the backyard of the home when the fire started.

The house is considered to be a total loss, according to the LFD. Two neighboring houses were also damaged by flames and the water used to put out the blaze.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.