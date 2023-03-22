RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A photo from the National Park Service shows the contrast at the Blue Ridge Parkway as spring emerges and winter struggles to hang on.

Earlier this week, the park service posted photos of ice-covered roads in tunnels.

Officials warned drivers to always check the status of the parkway before driving.

On Monday, officials posted a photo showing a stretch along the North Carolina portion of the parkway.

The photo shows rime ice-covered trees on the left-hand side of the road, with green and budding trees on the right side of the road.

Photo courtesy: National Park Service

Photo courtesy P. Malionek of National Park Service.

Currently, one stretch of the parkway is closed in Virginia from Milepost 121.4 (U.S. 220) to Milepost 135.9 (Adney Gap) due to a full road failure caused by heavy rains.