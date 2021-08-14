Pets missing after transport truck crashes in North Carolina

OLD FORT, N.C. (AP) — Officials say several pets are missing days after they ran off when a transport truck crashed in western North Carolina.

News outlets report that the N.C. State Highway Patrol said the truck crashed into a concrete barrier on eastbound Interstate 40 in McDowell County on Wednesday.

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals says the driver of the spay/neuter transport vehicle was seriously injured and five dogs died.

When some of the animal enclosures were damaged, several animals fled and the ASPCA says six dogs and one cat were still missing Friday.

More than two dozen pets have been reunited with their families.

People in the area are being asked to be on the lookout for stray animals.