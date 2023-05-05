CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A person is being treated for life-threatening injuries following a reported stabbing Thursday in uptown Charlotte, Medic and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police confirm.

The incident happened Thursday afternoon, May 4, in the 800 block of West Trade Street near Johnson & Wales University.

Medic reports one person was transported to Atrium Health CMC with life-threatening injuries.

Multiple witnesses at the scene tell Queen City News a man reportedly stabbed another man while on the streetcar, seriously injuring him. CMPD reported that a suspect fled the scene towards Interstate 77 and was subsequently arrested.

CMPD remains at the scene conducting an investigation.

Queen City News

Queen City News

CATS released a statement to Queen City News:

“On May 4, at approximately 4 p.m., a passenger was injured during an altercation onboard the CityLYNX Gold Line near Johnson and Wales station.

Emergency personnel responded immediately. The injured person was taken by MEDIC to receive medical attention. This is a tragic incident for all parties involved. The safety and well-being of all customers is CATS’ top priority and concern. We are cooperating with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department as they investigate the situation.”

CityLYNX Gold Line streetcars will operate between CTC and Sunnyside. A bus bridge will operate between CTC and French St. Expect delays. pic.twitter.com/5pLEnymFAs — Charlotte Area Transit System (@CATSRideTransit) May 4, 2023

The Charlotte Area Transit System has been impacted by this incident. CATS reports the Gold Line streetcars will operate between the Charlotte Transportation Center and the Sunnyside Avenue stop. A bus bridge will operate between CTC and French Street. Expect delays in the area, they said.