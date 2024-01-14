IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is seriously injured as the result of a plane crash near Lake Norman, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

At around 12:20 p.m. on Sunday, troopers came to the scene of an airplane crash on the 150 block of Normandy Road.

Investigators say the pilot was flying a 2000 single-engine Cessna was trying to land at Lake Norman Airpark, struck several trees and crashed into the front yard of a home on Normandy Road.

The pilot was taken to a local hospital via EMS with serious injuries.

The FAA will conduct an investigation into the crash.